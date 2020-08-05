WHITE SWAN, WA- A church in White Swan is helping people on the Yakama Reservation deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sacred Road Ministries is on a dead end road in White Swan.

Tsennibah Piel and Sacred Road started making COVID-19 supply deliveries two months ago, this came after the Peacekeeper Society asked for help.

Piel said "We talked together about that and from there we decided that's the best way to serve our people, to help our people and give them a fighting chance to fight this virus,"

So far they have made 120 deliveries to homes, in places like White Swan, Toppenish, Wapato and surrounding areas.

Piel says that "Many of those baskets in that list are not duplicated. So it's almost over half of the reservation right now, within the valley."

Tsennibah who is part Yakama, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Navajo said loving people like family was how she was raised in the Navajo culture.

"That's exactly how my grandma was she never said no to anybody that needed help, so in that way I wanna be like her where I wanna be able to help as many people as I can and do what I can," said Piel.

However, she says she's not the only one working to help..."It's not just me. It's a whole team," said Piel

The pastor at Sacred Road Rev. Chris Granberry added "It's a comradery I think that were all in this together and were going to get through it together."

He says volunteers and youth group mentors are doing their part to help.

Whether it's gathering clothing donations or making Arts & Crafts activities for kids stuck at home.

Rev. Granberry said "We're going to continue to do the COVID baskets and the home deliveries as long as that's needed. One thing we're planning on doing in the Fall is helping the high school students wit their school work."

Rev. Granberry says they are lucky to have people in the community support them but they are always looking for donations.

To request a COVID-19 delivery box or make a donation visit http://www.sacredroadministries.com/www