Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints set to donate food to 2nd Harvest

PASCO,WA- On Tuesday Second Harvest in Pasco is set to receive 38,000 pounds of food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"We have several warehouses of food throughout the world to be able to help in times of need and these are used on a regular basis by our members and those who are in need," said Kristin Hunt the media specialist for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "This opportunity comes as an outreach from the Church to be able to help, we try to be prepared in all ways to assist at any time."
The church has sent food from their warehouses in the past for things like hurricane, tornado and flood relief around the world.