RICHLAND, Wash. – A robbery suspect was arrested this morning with the help of a K-9 and a drone, according to the Richland Police Department.
According to a Facebook post by RPD, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a church in the 500 block of Thayer Road at about 7 a.m.
RPD said a church member had found the suspect in the basement after the suspect used a broken window to break in.
Officials said that while the church member was calling 911, the suspect fled and was seen by an RPD officer nearby when the call came in.
RPD claimed that the officer lost the suspect near Lawless Park, but they quickly launched an investigation with the help of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the West Richland Police Department.
With the help of BCSO’S K-9 Sable and an RPD drone, the suspect was found under the brush at a park, and he was booked into the Benton County Jail.
