Churches hold prayer vigil on racial injustices

KENNEWICK, WA- Sunday evening church leaders from Grace Point Church, Cornerstone Church and Sozo Church gathered at Sozo in Kennewick. The purpose of the gathering was to hold a special parking lot prayer meeting to pray for justice for George Floyd and many of the injustices in our nation today.
This was the group's second vigil after the first one was held two weekend's ago at Cornerstone Church in Pasco. The group socially distanced themselves by standing 6 feet apart as well as some staying in their cars as church leaders prayed.
The goal was to get the three cities together to pray for change and racial reconciliation in the community as well as the country. They see this as a way to open the communities' eyes to God and change the hearts of the people within the community. They encourage other church leaders of all denominations to join them in the future as well.