The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has once again intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing. Two of the deaths occurred as the result of race injuries on Derby day at Churchill Downs. The track says there was no discernible pattern detected in the injuries. In recent years the industry has instituted a series of veterinary and medication reforms, which led to the fatality rate dropping. A leg injury in a racehorse can cause other complications that can lead to death.