YAKIMA, WA – After several agonizing weeks, the Yakima Hispanic Chamber’s Executive Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 19th Annual Cinco de Mayo that was set for May 2 & 3 in downtown Yakima.
President Daniel Flores said, “The Covid-19 (Coronavirus) situation was a concern, but the alarming growth of deaths and confirmed illnesses in our state, our nation and the world, forces us to take this drastic action. We had no other choice! We strongly believe this will affect us for the next several months and need to focus on keeping the Spanish speaking community informed about the seriousness of the situation. In addition, small businesses will be greatly affected and need our attention during this difficult time.
We especially want to thank Yakima Federal Savings & Loans for their leadership in stepping up to the plate as a Premier Sponsor. Discussions will take place with sponsors sometime in the immediate future. “All vendors who have paid for their spot will be reimbursed,” said Luz Bazan Gutierrez 2020 Event Coordinator.
For more information, call 509-952-7860 or send us an e-mail to yakimahispanicchamber@rcdr.biz