WASHINGTON - Did you know that Cinco de Mayo is the best sales day of the year at local, independent restaurants in Washington? This is according to new data analysis from Womply, a small business software company.

Womply's data science team analyzed transactions from 42,000 small, local restaurants on all 365 days of the 2018 calendar year to identify consumer spending patterns and behavior. They found that on Cinco de Mayo, local restaurants experienced a 46% boost in revenue from an average of 63 transactions at a ticket size of $33.43.

For local Washington restaurants, it was discovered that Cinco de Mayo is a better sales day than Valentine’s Day, New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day, Super Bowl Sunday, and Mother’s Day.

Nationally, Cinco de Mayo is the third best sales day of the year for local restaurants, with a 44% increase revenue from an average of 56 transactions at a ticket size of $32.63.