WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Cinemark Grand Cinemas in Walla Walla invites horror fans to get into the Halloween spirit with a horror movie marathon.
The theater chain is hosting a "Halloween Revisited" series in honor of the latest installment of the iconic Halloween franchise coming out on October, 13.
According to a Cinemark press release, the multi-day event showcases the best in the Halloween franchise. Fan favorite installments of the series will be playing throughout the week leading up to the release of "Halloween Ends."
Tickets are $5 for the following films:
Halloween (1978), showing October, 10.
Halloween (2018), showing October, 11.
Halloween Kills, showing October, 12.
More information about the movies and tickets can be found here.
Cinemark Grand Walla Walla is located at 1325 W. Poplar Street.
