KENNEWICK, Wash. — As part of Circle K Day celebrations, Circle K has announced an offer that's sure to fuel up the festivities for customers across the region.
Starting Thursday, August 31, patrons can enjoy a 30 cents discount per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. According to a press release, the promotion will be available at Tri-Cities and Yakima stations and over 5,000 Circle K locations across the nation.
Additionally, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., customers can enjoy a 50% markdown on all foods. Most locations will also be handing out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards offering daily savings of 10 cents per gallon through the rest of the year.
To find a participating Circle K near you, visit circlek.com/fuel-day.
