Fuel Day
Circle K

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Circle K is offering 40 cents per gallon off from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 in Kennewick.

According to Circle K most stations will also be handing out a limited number of 10 cent per gallon discount cards that can be used throughout the summer.

Circle K fuel day locations in Kennewick:

  • 1002 S. Washington St.
  • 5301 W. Canal Drive.
  • 12231 W. Clearwater.
  • 4201 W. 27th Ave.
  • W. Deschutes.
  • 2105 W. 4th Ave.
  • 4410 W. 10th.