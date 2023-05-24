KENNEWICK, Wash.- Circle K is offering 40 cents per gallon off from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 in Kennewick.
According to Circle K most stations will also be handing out a limited number of 10 cent per gallon discount cards that can be used throughout the summer.
Circle K fuel day locations in Kennewick:
- 1002 S. Washington St.
- 5301 W. Canal Drive.
- 12231 W. Clearwater.
- 4201 W. 27th Ave.
- W. Deschutes.
- 2105 W. 4th Ave.
- 4410 W. 10th.
