YAKIMA, WA - A video has been circulating around Facebook of a candidate for Yakima City Council knocking a phone from a woman's hand who was recording him.

In the Facebook post, the woman claims candidate Kenton Gartrell had harassed her throughout the night before the video was taken.

She says in the video: "Why were you disrespecting me like that? Why did you flip me off?"

Before the video was taken, Rocio Carrion says she was out at a bar with a few friends. Shortly after arriving to Brews and Cues, Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell came up to her.

"All of a sudden I feel a man's arm over my shoulders and I reacted in shock," Carrion said. "Once I noticed who it was I instantly took off his hand and said 'please don't touch me.' "

Carrion says it took a few minutes for Gartrell to leave her alone, but later on in the night, he came back.

"Men at the table decided to do "el grito Mexicano," you know, that scream you do when you're excited when there's a really great song on, and some other latinx that were there started doing "el grito" as we noticed someone coming towards us... and we look over and it was Kenton and he started flipping us off."

Carrion believes she was targeted because of her ethnicity.

"This was definitely racially motivated and I feel like I was personally attacked; even if I didn't get a punch in the face he obviously stated that I couldn't vote, he was racially targeting me in particular."

Carrion says she wants two things: an apology and to drop out.

"I would like for him to resign his candidacy; he is not the right candidate for District One. I live in District One, I am a constituent of District One. I don't even feel safe in my own district."

NBC Right Now reached out multiple times to Gartrell and got no reply. On his Facebook he posted the following statement:

"I went out drinking with some friends... this woman who had been harassing me all night followed me outside with her camera... I made a mistake and regret that."

Carrion has filed a police report.

NBC Right Now also spoke with the Yakima City Manager, who tells us this is a police matter. Regardless of what happens, they will not be taking his name off the general election ballot as the city does not have the right to do so.