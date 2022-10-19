PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
The City of Prosser announced on October 17 that the display had been taken down and pulled from the competition because it was “inconsistent with the spirit of the competition.”
Later that day, Prosser resident Maricela Sanchez told NBC Right Now that she believed the display was targeted and meant to look like her. Sanchez claims the display is part of ongoing harassment against her for her affiliation with Futurewise and its opposition of the city’s proposed construction bond for a new city hall campus.
“This past weekend, City Hall entered an annual Halloween decorating contest with a ghoulish scarecrow dressed up to look like me…” said Sanchez. “Prosser City Hall engaged in targeted, public harassment of a private Prosser citizen on public grounds. They created a grotesque effigy to publicly humiliate a city resident as retaliation for opposing a city bond proposal on the upcoming ballot.”
The city denies these claims.
“This was in no way intended to be a political statement, a likeness to any individual or community group,” said Glover. “We have investigated the issue internally and found that no one who participated in creating the entry intended any malice. These actions were regrettable, but unintentional.”
Further, Glover says training will be held at City Hall so employees understand why the display was insensitive and offense.
