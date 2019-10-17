RICHLAND, WA - In response to the recent dismissal of criminal charges against Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, Lisa Thomas released the following statement:

"Recent dismissal of charges supports that my name was inappropriately used in allegations, now discredited, that appear to have been driven by Andy Miller, who is the subject of my own report to the Richland Police Department. I hope the multiple conflicts of interest are investigated to a just conclusion. It appears certain elected officials may have used their positions to cause needless anxiety to our county, for both personal and political motives, without regard to the harmful effects on citizens, including myself.

"This is Domestic Violence Awareness month. A tainted investigation does not reflect genuine empathy for victims or respect for the accused.

"I will not make further comment on the investigation of my complaint by the Richland Police Department."

Earlier this week, Thomas made accusations against Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller, claiming he made inappropriate advances towards her. You can read more about that here.

Thomas's name was mentioned in court documents regarding the dropped charges against Sheriff Hatcher. Sheriff Hatcher's wife, Monica Hatcher, allegedly confronted him about an affair with Thomas, according to court documents. You can read more about that here.