PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco City Council has chosen the Harris Road and Broadmoor Boulevard location to host the new aquatic center.
According to Pasco Public Facilities Executive Director Matt Watkins, the vote was unanimous to settle on the location to find a central point for all Tri-City and Columbia Basin residents. The center plans to be a regional facility, promoting tourism to the area.
Construction of the estimated 40,000 square foot facility will be done in two phases. The first phase will focus on recreation and the second will introduce a competitive space to use for multiple years.
Additional buildings including a community center and bus transfer station are possible additions in the future.
June 2025 is the hopeful finishing date and officials are working hard to maintain the schedule.
