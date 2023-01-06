City councilmember selected to fill open seat in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland City Council has filled its vacant councilmember position with Ryan Whitten, from Prosser, according to a press release from the City of Richland. Council seat 7 was left open at the start of the year after Michael Alvarez was elected Benton County Commissioner in the 2022 midterm elections.
As you cannot be a commissioner and city councilmember at the same time, applications were reviewed for a replacement councilmember to take his spot with the new year. The City Council announced in November 2022 it would select one applicant to serve in seat 7 through the November 2023 election.
A special meeting was held January 6 for the Richland City Council to interview four candidates for the position, out of ten applicants. Whitten was unanimously chosen for the position and will be sworn in January 17, 2023, according to the press release.
Whitten grew up in Prosser but has lived in Richland for the last six years. He has a Political Science degree from Columbia Basin College and works as an Instrument and Controls Technician at Energy Northwest, according to the press release. Whitten is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.