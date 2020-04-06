YAKIMA, WA - In response to COVID-19, the City of Yakima’s Refuse Division needs the community’s help to ensure proper garbage collection and safety for Refuse Division staff and the public.
The Division requests the following:
- ALL refuse be bagged, all lids closed and carts placed at the curb or alley by 6:00 am on the morning of scheduled pickup. This will help prevent loose garbage from falling out of your cart and creating litter issues.
- Because more people are at home at the moment, more garbage is being generated. To ensure personal safety for our refuse drivers, all refuse must be bagged and fit into the cart. If you have additional bags, contact the Solid Waste Office at 575-6005 and arrange for an additional cart.
- Special hauls can be arranged by ordering a temporary dumpster. They are available on a first call, first served basis.
- Weekly curbside collection of yard waste is still offered by the City of Yakima. You must live within the City limits and there is a fee for this service. Call 575-6005 to arrange for yard waste collection.
- In order for yard waste to be processed at the County landfill it must be free and clear of all debris and garbage. Yard waste carts will be left at the curb and not picked up if they have any unacceptable materials such as bags, bricks, rocks, straw, and food waste.
“The City will continue to provide refuse and yard waste service during these trying times,” said Solid Waste and Recycling Manager Loretta Zammarchi. “We ask our community’s help to protect the health and safety of our drivers and all of our residents.”