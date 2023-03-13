LEWISTON, Idaho. - Investigators with Lewiston and its insurance company are still looking into the High Reservoir rupture that happened over night on January 18. Mayor Daniel Johnson and city staff are investigating the incident and the most recent report does not show any known structural deficiencies in the reservoir.

City water staff were alerted to a large amounts of water running over 16th Avenue in January and found the High Reservoir to be the source but crew could not identify where in the reservoir water was leaking due to working through darkness and thick fog.

Soon, staff found water flowing over the top of the reservoir before moving away from the source for their own safety.

As they moved to safety, a corner of the reservoir collapsed releasing a large wall of water into the area.

Staff waited out the danger and began to troubleshoot the SCADA system which monitors the water equipment in the reservoir. The system was operating as intended and the city contacted the SCADA programmer for additional help.

The city now knows that the High Reservoir was filling beyond capacity and no alarms notified staff. The monitoring system showed no signs of malfunction on the day of the overflow or in the days following. The most recent inspections out of Lewiston show no structural issues and there has been no reservoir water outside of the site since 2017 when a broken sideboard and a crack in the structure caused a leak onto a neighboring property. The crack and sideboard were both repaired in 2017.

City of Lewiston lifts boil water order for parts of community LEWISTON, Idaho - The City of Lewiston lifted a boil order on most of the southern portion of the city on Thursday, following a Wednesday morning failure of a portion of the Lewiston reservoir.

The city is asking anyone with property damage from the High Reservoir rupture in January to contact the city's Risk Manager for more information.