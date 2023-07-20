BOARDMAN, Ore.- The City of Boardman appointed Brandon Hammond as its City Manager following a unanimous vote from the Boardman City Council during its July meeting.

Hammond was previously a school administrator for the Morrow County School District for seven years. In that time, he volunteered with the Boardman Chamber of Commerce and spent six years on the Boardman City Council.

Hammond is currently an educator for the Medford School District. He begins his new role as City Manager in August.