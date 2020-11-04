BOARDMAN, OR - The Boardman City Council is seeking letters of interest from individuals willing to be considered for appointment to fill a vacancy on the City Council.
The person appointed will fill Brandon Hammond’s seat, who resigned on October 2, 2020 due to moving from the area. His resignation was accepted at the November 3, 2020 City Council Meeting. This term expires December 31, 2022.
Those interested must have resided in the City of Boardman during the twelve months immediately preceding the appointment. Letters of interest must be received no later than 5:00pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 to City Manager, Karen Pettigrew at Boardman City Hall for consideration. The City Council will interview the candidates, and appoint the new Councilor at a City Council meeting by the end of the year.