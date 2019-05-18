City of Hermiston accepting applications for Funland Park Reconstruction Committee

HERMISTON, OR - The City of Hermiston is now accepting applications for people who want to be a part of the Funland Park Reconstruction Committee.

The city says this is a short-term committee consisting of 8 to 9 members who will help with the rebuilding process of the new park.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday June 11th and the first meeting is expected to be held in July.

A fire badly damaged the park just last week, leaving more than half of it in ruins.

Crews have closed down the park for the summer.