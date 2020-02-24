HERMISTON, OR - The City of Hermiston has launched a new website to help residents follow and review street, water, and sewer projects that are part of the Capital Improvements Plan (CIP).
Hermistonprojects.com includes an interactive map with locations and detailed information about projects and other capital expenditures that are in the planning stages, currently underway, or have already been completed.
The public can sort these projects by their status or department, and each profile includes cost estimates, descriptions, benefit explanations, and timelines. The site allows residents to follow road closures and other temporary disruptions of services during construction.
"The Capital Improvement Plan has been a great tool to help our departments coordinate and prioritize major projects," said City Manager Byron Smith. "This website gives residents the ability to see the work we're doing to maintain sustainable roads, water lines, and sewer systems. Part of being a livable city is planning ahead and keeping up with growth, and these projects make that possible."
The CIP is a five-year planning tool that prioritizes city projects based on projected cost and urgency. The plan is reviewed and updated at least every two years to account for changes in needs and funding. Projects are funded by utility rates, tax revenue, user fees, general funds, grants, and system development charges.
The website will be updated on a regular basis to reflect project developments and include a final cost once the accounting is complete.