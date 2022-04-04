IRRIGON, Ore. —
The City of Irrigon has contracted law enforcement through the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years, but is now ending the contract to start its own agencies. Irrigon will start its own police department on July 1.
MCSO provided Irrigon with police, animal control and code enforcement.
“It has been a pleasure serving the citizens of Irrigon and by working together, over the years we have seen a lot of improvements in reduced crime and improved livability in the city,” said the MCSO press release.
In Oregon, the county sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer of that county, in charge of protecting unincorporated areas. They may still maintain full police jurisdiction. A sheriff and their deputies can enforce state laws.
When a city has its own police, that police department becomes the main law enforcement for the city. The sheriff’s office could still assist city police.
