KENNEWICK, WA - Turning the old and boring into something new and exciting is what the City of Kennewick has been doing for the past two years.

By adding artwork to utility boxes in downtown Kennewick... people notice.

What started as a small project to make downtown more interesting has expanded to the rest of the city.

"Two years ago Spokane Teachers Credit Union - STCU - came to us and asked if they could partner with us, and wrap other traffic boxes around the city," said Rohana Carmichael, Kennewick Economic Development Marketing Specialist.

These new vinyl-covered pieces of art haven't just caught the attention of regular citizens, but also people who have an eye for art.

"As an art-related business, we love to see artwork spread around the city," said Brooke Yount, owner of You and I Framing and Gallery.

Yount is in the art business and appreciates the City for paying artists $400 to showcase their work, because to her, this helps local artists get their start.

"These electrical boxes allow for some of our local folks who are amateurs to kind of get in the game as well," Yount said.

It's not just the artists who are getting paid; nearby businesses are reaping the benefits of the art as well.

The City, Spokane Teacher's Credit Union, and the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership are fronting the costs.

"I think it's beneficial for us as a business because when people stop and take a look at what's going on over there, we are right in the background and so it's all just about the big picture that they are trying to create down here," said Ron Swamby, owner of Swampy's BBQ.

With three new boxes set to hit the streets in 2020, the City of Kennewick could get even more beautiful.