KENNEWICK—
In September of 2019, former Fire Chief for the City of Kennewick Vince Beasley claimed he had been placed on administrative leave without warning, presented with a Separation Agreement and offered early retirement. He claimed he was perplexed by it when it happened.
Around two and half years later, a settlement was finally reached. The City of Kennewick will pay Beasley $400,001 in damages, and the attorney fees (estimated at upwards of $200,000).
At the time, the City of Kennewick claimed they had been working with Beasley on performance concerns and expectations prior to the leave being placed. They claimed after an agreement could not be reached, Beasley effectively resigned immediately.
Shortly after, Beasley made it public he did not agree with the city’s statement, considered the situation an injustice and wanted an apology.
Towards the beginning of this year, Beasley filed a complaint for damages against the City of Kennewick and City Manager Marie Mosley specifically. The complaint alleges that Beasley was the victim of racial discrimination and retaliations, through the firing and throughout his time in Kennewick. It is claimed that he was fired for being black and for opposing discriminatory practices in the city.
“City Manager Mosley judged me by the color of my skin, not by the quality of my performance or character,” said Beasley. “When she fired me, she harmed the fire department and Kennewick’s safety.”
The lawsuit asked for several damages to be paid, in an amount to be determined at trial. The full lawsuit is available:
This week, the City of Kennewick offered $400,001 and reasonable attorney fees (which have not been determined). They confirmed this afternoon that the offer was accepted.
“This result has allowed the City to resolve the matter efficiently and to limit costs to our residents, and to keep City staff engaged in serving the community rather than defending this litigation,” said the statement from the City of Kennewick public relations. “As we put this matter to rest, we note that the City’s position at the time of Chief Beasley’s resignation in September 2019 has not changed.”
“I hope to use this outcome to be the voice for Kennewick’s minority population,” said Beasley. “Minorities have been left out of opportunities for advancement long enough. And this judgment will signal that things must– and will– change.”
