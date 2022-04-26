City of Kennewick releases plans to improve the Steptoe & Gage intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The City of Kennewick is planning for an improvement project for the intersection of N. Steptoe St. and Gage Blvd.
The city plans to add double left turn lanes and single right turn lanes to all four directions of the intersection.
The city also plans to improve the traffic light operations and turning movements, updating the ramp requirements for Americans with Disabilities Act and upgrading lighting.
This project is made possible by a grant from the Benton Franklin Council of Governments and the Federal Highway Administration.
The project will begin the Summer of 2022, but could be extended until Spring of 2023 depending on weather and people available for work.
The next step in the process will be Benton PUD moving underground utilities and bringing in poles along the eastside of N. Steptoe St.
The city is hosting an open house on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Sunset View Elementary School.
The open house will give property owners, stakeholders and the public to see the plans and ask questions to City staff.
The City will provide updates to the project here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.