KENNEWICK, WA - To assist businesses and facilitate the safe restart of our local economy, City Council unanimously passed an ordinance this week to temporarily waive minimum off-street parking requirements for restaurant and retail uses in commercial zones.
This provides restaurant and retail businesses an opportunity to temporarily utilize up to 50% of their required, existing outdoor off-street parking spaces to increase their occupancy during the phased reopening as outlined in the Governors “Safe Start” plan. Additionally, restaurant and retail businesses may temporarily utilize 100% of their existing off-street parking that is in excess of the minimum required off-street parking spaces as determined by the City of Kennewick.
Businesses who wish to pursue this new opportunity need to submit an on-line application for review to ensure safety and accessibility guidelines will be met. There is no fee for this application and review.
Businesses who serve alcoholic beverages need prior approval from the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board and all businesses need to have completed their business pledge that they will follow all COVID-19 guidelines and their COVID19 Safety Plan that is submitted to the Benton-Franklin Health District.
As required for temporary moratoriums, the City will schedule a public hearing on September 1, 2020 for anyone to provide comments and testimony on the moratorium and interim controls. The initial period for the moratorium is 180 days, unless repealed, extended or modified by the City Council after the public hearing.