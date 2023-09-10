KENNEWICK, Wash. - The City of Kennewick is holding a 9/11 memorial event at the 9/11 Memorial Site at the Southridge Sports Complex from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event has a schedule lined up that corresponds to the timing of moments from 9/11:

0630 Presentation of the Colors/National Anthem/Posting of the Guard

0700 The start of Changing of the Guard every half hour on the half hour.

0846 Moment of Silence for AA Flight 11 and the North Tower

0903 Moment of Silence for UA Flight 175 and the South Tower

0937 Moment of Silence for AA Flight 77 and the Pentagon

0959 Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Bell Signal for the collapse of the South Tower and lost emergency responders.

1003 Moment of silence for UA Flight 93 – Shanksville, Pennsylvania

1028 LODD Bell Signal for the North Tower Collapse and lost emergency responders.

1030 Lowering and folding of the flag on the 9/11 memorial followed by the raising of a new flag in remembrance of our countries perseverance following the attack.

1045 Retirement of the colors and end of the memorial events.

The City of Kennewick invites everyone to visit the memorial which will be open and accessible all day tomorrow.

This year's Honor Guard is comprised of members of the Tri-Cities Professional Firefighters Honor Guard along with members of the Kennewick Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The memorial is located at 2901 Southridge Boulevard.