KENNEWICK, Wash.- The City of Kennewick Government has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on September 6.
The blood drive will be at the Kennewick Activity Center, 304 West 6th Avenue, Kennewick, Washington.
The blood drive will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. On September 6, 2023.
Appointments are required. You can schedule an appointment online or by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
