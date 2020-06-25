The City of Pasco is happy to announce alternate events and activities for this year’s Grand Old 4th of July:

· Grand Old 4th of July Virtual 20-Mile Challenge: going on now through July 3. Complete the event with the amount of time allotted. All registrants will be entered to win gift certificates to area businesses. All registrants will also receive a commemorative shirt. Run, Bike, Swim, Paddle, or Walk.

· Grand Old 4th of July Virtual Parade: going on now. We want a photo of you, your home, car, horse, business, whatever all decked out in 4th of July spirit. There is a cash prize for the winner and one lucky voter will win a prize as well (Prizes provided by KAPP/KVEW). For more information visit the City of Pasco website or search “Grand old 4th” on www.yaktrinews.com.

· Trail Cleanup: Beginning Friday, June 26 through Tuesday, June 30 the City of Pasco is asking for volunteers to help in cleaning up the area trails and parks. Register to help clean a Pasco trail near you at www.pascoparksandrec.com (Program #s GO4-S426 through S429). Instructions will be provided upon registration.

· Pasco Goes Camp-IN: Evening of Friday July 3. You don’t have to go far for this one! We are encouraging all to create their own family getaway in their own backyard. Simply take your kids out the back door and pitch a tent, or build a fort in your living room! What all you do as part of your Camp-IN experience is up to you but check out Pasco Recreation Services Facebook page, @pascoparks, for a list of ideas.

· Family Freedom Bike Ride: Saturday, July 4. Join us in a sprint to freedom by getting out on the trails system and enjoying the weather. We encourage you to dress up in your favorite Red, White and Blue and show off your spirit for the 4th of July. Ride on your own or bring your family. Please remember to ride respectfully, wear a helmet, practice proper social distancing and where a mask when needed.

For more information on the alternate Grand Old 4th of July events please call Pasco Recreation Services at (509) 545-3456 or email us recreation@pasco-wa.gov