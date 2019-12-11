PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco is seeking the input of the Pasco community for the “National Citizen Survey”, a biennial survey the City has done since 2005.

The survey measures public opinion in eight critical areas of community livability. In each area, residents report perceptions about the quality of their community and related services, as well as their own engagement within the community. Survey information will be used in developing City Council goals and objectives for the next two years.

The survey will be mailed to a statistically-valid sample of households starting this week, and those who would like to respond in Spanish are provided an online version. An online version (in both English and Spanish) will be provided in January to reach a wider audience.

In addition to the standard survey questions, the City Council included policy questions designed to gauge the opinion of the community regarding three particular issues:

Public Art: To what extent does the community support using public funds for the arts?

Housing: Should the City be doing more to support affordable housing?

Downtown Amenities: What type(s) of amenities would help bring people to Downtown Pasco?

“The City values the input from the community via the survey,” said Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins, “as it will help guide the Council’s goal-making process and gives a snapshot of what the citizens of Pasco are thinking.”

The results of the 2017 survey are available on the City’s website at www.pasco-wa.gov/979/National-Citizen-Survey