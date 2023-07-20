PASCO, Wash.- The City of Pasco has launched a place brand initiative to build on its existing brand identity.
"We view this as an opportunity to express our values, unique character, and commitment to the community in a more direct and compelling way," said Pasco City Manager Adam Lincoln. "Our goal is for the perception of Pasco to accurately reflect the vibrant, diverse, and progressive city we all love."
According to the City the place brand initiative aims to uncover Pasco's unique and authentic identity, creating a narrative that will resonate with residents, business partners, and prospective visitors.
A branding firm will help Pasco build its new brand identity and the City invites residents, businesses, and visitors to share their Pasco stories and provide feedback.
Information on the City Branding Project is available through the City of Pasco.
