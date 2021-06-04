Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... .Windy conditions in tandem with low humidity are expected today. The upper level ridge is breaking down and zonal flow is setting up over the region as an upper trough strengthens to the north. This strengthening will promote breezy conditions this afternoon and Saturday. Confidence is low in critical fire weather conditions being met Saturday due to cooling temperatures and increasing humidities. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR640, OR641, WA639, WA641, AND WA675... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Increased chance of rapid fire growth on new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&