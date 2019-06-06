PASCO, WA - Today marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy where tens of thousands of American and allied troops stormed the shoreline of northern France.

Locally the City of Pasco also played a role in the war.

What we all know now as the Tri-Cities Airport was once one of the busiest U.S Naval aviation training facilities during World War II with 800 cadets and 300 primary flight training planes in service.

There were no fatalities and no damage to any of the planes.

Through President Franklin Roosevelt's Lend Lease program about 90% of the aid sent to the Soviet Union was routed through the army's "Big Pasco" Holding and Reconsignment Point along the Columbia River at the city's present Port of Pasco.