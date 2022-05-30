PASCO, Wash. -
City View Cemetery hosting Memorial Day activities to honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of the nation's armed forces.
A K9 Memorial dedicated to K9s lost in the line of duty. A dedication with former City Councilmember Al Yenney and a demonstration from Service Peace Warriors.
The activities continued with a keynote speaker, M. Semi Bird, a Military Anthem Medley and gun salute.
City View Cemetery is located at 1300 N. Oregon Ave. in Pasco.
