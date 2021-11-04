Pasco, WA - In December 2020, Neo's nation Animal Foundation was created as a non-profit that says they are "focused on the rescue adn sheltering of dogs and cats in need."
In January of this year, the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter announced their new partnership with the foundation.
In February, Thomas Ashby, a local Army veteran passed away leaving the shelter $500,000. Kurt Bautch, his executor of will, says Ashby loved animals and wanted his money to go towards helping the animals of Tri-Cities.
Bautch was the one to deliver the money to Rebecca Howard, the director of the TCAS.
Last week, the city of Pasco filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Superior Court. Three people were served, being Rebecca Howard, Julie Chambers and Justin Hernandez.
Howard and Hernandez currently work at the shelter, Chambers does not.
According to the court documents, the money was not used as Thomas Ashby had intended.
Howard, Chambers and Hernandez all received bonuses between $5,000 and $10,000.
I reached out to the city of Pasco for a comment and was directed to the Police Department since it is under investigation.
After reaching out to Neo's Nation Animal Foundation, I was told my their attorney they have no comments at this time.
The court documents say that considering all factor they can be charged with a Felony of Theft on the First Degree.
This is an active investigation and will update the article when we have more.