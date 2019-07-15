PASCO, WA — The City of Pasco is excited to hold its first Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament!
The "King of the Kart" tournament will be held at the Pasco City Hall gymnasium on July 20, starting at 2 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The tournament is open to ages 8 and up and the participation cost is $10 per player. Up to 32 players will compete in pool play and then single elimination rounds. The field will be narrowed to four finalists who will compete for the championship trophy and prize. The grand prize of the tournament is a copy of Mario Kart 8 on the platform of the winner's choice!
To register, visit www.pascoparksandrec.com and enter course #S180. The tournament is limited to 32 players, so sign up today!
If you would like more information about this topic, please call at (509) 545-3456, or email talibi@pasco-wa.gov.