PASCO —
The City of Pasco is asking for public input regarding the Interstate 182 and Broadmoor Boulevard interchange off Road 100. The city wants to improve the area, which commonly sees collisions. Public input is the beginning of the project, which aims to make the area safer, reduce congestion and improve access for other active transportation.
A survey is available here for members of the public to vote on possible improvement options and provide further information.
The first option goes over freeway alternatives, showing either an eastbound loop ramp or eastbound dual off-ramp. The eastbound loop ramp would decrease slowing on the freeway and split the exit ramp volume between two places. The eastbound dual off-ramp would increase exit ramp capacity and also decrease slowing on the freeway.
The second question looks at north intersection alternatives, either a widened off-ramp or roundabout/signal modification. The off-ramp would be widened to introduce a dual right turn lane, which would reduce the risk of queuing. The roundabout/signal modification would reduce intersection delays and improve pedestrian crossing.
The survey also looks at south intersection alternatives, either an existing ramp configuration to a roundabout or a roundabout with a new loop ramp. Existing ramp configuration would reduce delays and improve pedestrian crossing. A new loop ramp would do the same and remove turns to simplify traffic.
They also look at a possible full interchange, asking if the public either likes or dislikes the option. The reconstruction would decrease speeds and remove all the left turns. But there are several challenges presented with the reconstruction as well. The existing loop ramp would have to be closed, the bridge would need to be either widened or rebuilt and the plan only works with a single eastbound off-ramp.
Another survey question looks at bicycle and pedestrian alternatives, with either crossings on I-82 or on a ramp. The I-82 crossings would separate bikes and pedestrians from traffic, with potential for a new bridge on Midland Lane connecting to the westbound on-ramp, a new East side bridge, a new West side bridge, new striping and/or widening the existing bridge. Ramp crossings would separate bikes and pedestrians from ramp traffic, with three undercrossings and one overcrossing.
Pasco is asking for feedback for each potential option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.