PASCO, Wash. -
Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st.
City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell's successor.
Currently, Adam Lincoln serves as the Deputy City Manager. Before Pasco, Lincoln was Pullman's City Administrator as well as the Assistant to the City Manager for the City of Lakewood.
Lincoln was worked at the federal, state and local government levels for decades.
He earned his MPA from the University of Washington Evans School of Governance and Public Policy and his BA from Western Washington University.
During a Special Meeting, "I really appreciate the opportunity and look forward to working with you all in the interim," Lincoln told the City Council.
A meet and greet for potential City Manager candidates is in the planning process for Mid-November with City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.