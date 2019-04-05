PASCO, WA - This is the second year the City of Pasco has received a nomination for the All-America City Award, which is given to 10 communities around the country every year.

This year the award is going to the cities focused in creating healthy communities, especially in underserved populations.

The City of Pasco has submitted three ongoing projects that have had a positive impact on the community for consideration.

The Hot Spotters Program embedded with police and fire. Since this program began in 2016, participants have been contacted by law enforcement over 100 times and all encounters have been without incident, requiring no officer involved use of force. This has also resulted in embedding mental health professionals in the police department.

The Pasco School District-Columbia Basin College Food Student Support program helps those who don't have enough access to healthy food or might not know where their next meal is coming from.

The "Let's Prevent Diabetes Program" which stemmed from data that showed the rate of non-insulin dependent diabetes for Hispanic residents in Franklin County was more than twice the rate of non-Hispanics in the same age group. This led to a grant funded by the CDC to help address this issue in both Benton and Franklin Counties.

Pasco representatives are heading down to Denver in June for a final presentation and hopefully to receive a designation as an All-America City for 2019.