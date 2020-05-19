PASCO, WA - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent proclamation that prohibits large public gatherings, there will be no formal Memorial Day event at City View Cemetery in Pasco on May 25. The Cemetery will have American flags on display throughout the Cemetery as in years past.
The Cemetery Office will be closed with no staff on site. The City has developed resources to aid family members in locating graves; there will be signs throughout the Cemetery providing directions to the location resources you can use with your smartphone.
If you have any questions, please contact Cemetery staff at (509) 545-3460.
