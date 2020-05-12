PASCO, WA - In accordance with the Governor’s extension of the “Stay-Home, Stay-Healthy” mandate and his phased “Safe Start” reopening plan, the City of Pasco has extended its closure of its Recreation facilities and athletic fields through June 22.

Recreation Facilities closed through June 22 and unavailable for rental include:

Highland Park Fields

Road 36 Soccer Fields

Road 48 Soccer Field

Park Shelters

City Hall Activity Center Gym & Classroom

First Avenue Center

Martin Luther King Center

Any existing rental reservations scheduled at these facilities during the extended closure are cancelled and will be refunded or rescheduled.

Recreation Programs scheduled to start during this time that had not been previously affected that are now cancelled/postponed include:

CANCELLED

Pasco First Avenue Center Programs – Through June 22

City Hall Afterschool Program – Through June 22

Enhance Fitness – May & June

Lifeguard Training

Kickin’ It Soccer - May Session

Sewing with Marcy

Junior Golf Lessons - May

Mini Sluggers

AARP Smart Driver – June

Memorial Weekend Splash at Memorial Aquatic Park

POSTPONED

Adult Softball League – Until June 22

Youth Softball – Until August

Pool Opening and associated programs – TBD

Release of May–August Recreation Program Guide

Refunds will be issued where applicable.

Pasco Recreation Services continues to try to find ways to safely provide recreational opportunities during this time of social distancing. Visit our website (www.pascoparksandrecreation.com) and our Facebook page (@pascoparks) to view new online programs and activities available.