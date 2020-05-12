PASCO, WA - In accordance with the Governor’s extension of the “Stay-Home, Stay-Healthy” mandate and his phased “Safe Start” reopening plan, the City of Pasco has extended its closure of its Recreation facilities and athletic fields through June 22.
Recreation Facilities closed through June 22 and unavailable for rental include:
- Highland Park Fields
- Road 36 Soccer Fields
- Road 48 Soccer Field
- Park Shelters
- City Hall Activity Center Gym & Classroom
- First Avenue Center
- Martin Luther King Center
Any existing rental reservations scheduled at these facilities during the extended closure are cancelled and will be refunded or rescheduled.
Recreation Programs scheduled to start during this time that had not been previously affected that are now cancelled/postponed include:
CANCELLED
- Pasco First Avenue Center Programs – Through June 22
- City Hall Afterschool Program – Through June 22
- Enhance Fitness – May & June
- Lifeguard Training
- Kickin’ It Soccer - May Session
- Sewing with Marcy
- Junior Golf Lessons - May
- Mini Sluggers
- AARP Smart Driver – June
- Memorial Weekend Splash at Memorial Aquatic Park
POSTPONED
- Adult Softball League – Until June 22
- Youth Softball – Until August
- Pool Opening and associated programs – TBD
- Release of May–August Recreation Program Guide
Refunds will be issued where applicable.
Pasco Recreation Services continues to try to find ways to safely provide recreational opportunities during this time of social distancing. Visit our website (www.pascoparksandrecreation.com) and our Facebook page (@pascoparks) to view new online programs and activities available.