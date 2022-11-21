City of Pasco to hold groundbreaking event for new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

PASCO, Wash. – The City of Pasco is inviting the community for the long-awaited groundbreaking event for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.
In 2016, the cities of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland partnered to build a new facility in Pasco after it was determined that the existing facility was at capacity and no longer what the community needed.
“We hope the community can come out and celebrate this wonderful milestone,” said Pasco Interim City Manager Adam Lincoln.
The news shelter groundbreaking will take place on Wed. November, 30, at 10 a.m. at 1312 S. 18th Avenue.
According to the City of Pasco, the new shelter will be built on a 2.5-acre site next to the existing building so staff and volunteers can continue to use the trail system to exercise the animals. The new shelter is designed to include interior kennels for dogs and cats, exam and isolation rooms for sick and injured animals, four separate fenced areas for animals to play in, and ADA accessible parking.
