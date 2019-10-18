City of Pasco works to get an aquatics center

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco has been working toward getting an aquatic center for years. Next Tuesday voters can get a look and say into what they want this new facility to look like.

Pasco city officials have been working on finalizing plans for the new aquatic center. But, they need help from the voters.

After HB 1499 was signed into law in May, that gave the City of Pasco the ability to ask their voters to decide on whether or not to build a public facility like, yes... a water park.

That would be without the permission of surrounding cities, namely Richland and Kennewick.

Zach Ratkai, Administrative and Community Services Director for the City said the public facilities board wants to hear what the voters want out of the new facility.

"We want to hear from everybody, so if people are excited or if they have strong opinions on the project one way or another we want to get as much community involvement as possible. The more directions and opinions the board can get, the better the project will have for the long-term," Ratkai said.

Ratkai said they do not know exactly where the new location will be or what it will have... that's all up to the voters to decide.

He said the board will be finalizing a plan once they get feedback from the community.

The Board will first hold a special meeting starting at 2:30 pm Tuesday in Council Chambers in Pasco City Hall at 525 N. 3rd Avenue.

After, the board will hold an open house in the Pasco Police Community Services Building Community Room at 215 W. Sylvester Street, from 6 pm – 8 pm.