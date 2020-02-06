PENDLETON, OR- Floodwaters continued to rise Thursday evening across Umatilla County. The City of Pendleton evacuated multiple mobile home parks near the Umatilla River in the Riverside area.
The National Weather Service predicts floodwaters to crest around mid morning Friday.
The city opened the Pendleton Convention Center for those displaced with help from the Red Cross.
Those with animals can contact the Pendleton Round-Up at 541-969-7011.
Other residents in the Riverside area are advised to use caution and be prepared to relocate.
Water is on Highway 11 and the City has closed Riverside Avenue at Hwy 11. Local traffic will be rerouted to use Old Riverside School for access in and out of the area.