PENDLETON, OR- Floodwaters continued to rise Thursday evening across Umatilla County. The City of Pendleton evacuated multiple mobile home parks near the Umatilla River in the Riverside area.

The National Weather Service predicts floodwaters to crest around mid morning Friday.

The city opened the Pendleton Convention Center for those displaced with help from the Red Cross.

Those with animals can contact the Pendleton Round-Up at 541-969-7011.

Other residents in the Riverside area are advised to use caution and be prepared to relocate.