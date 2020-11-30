City of Pendleton reconsiders Confederate Street names

PENDLETON, OR - City of Pendleton Mayor, John Turner, reconsiders stamping of Street Names on SE Byers Ave in memo Monday.
"I will ask the City Council on Tuesday night to direct Public Works not to stamp the SE Byers street corners with the historic names and ask staff to bring an amendment to the City Council that will cancel the existing ordinance’s requirement to stamp the historic names on the new sidewalks," said Mayor, John Turner.
A review of past practices reveals numerous examples of sidewalks in Pendleton’s historic neighborhoods where sidewalks had been repaired or upgraded at street intersections and the historic street names had not been preserved. Given the emotional times we are living in, driven by COVID-19 isolation, the Black Lives Matters protests, record flooding, and the impact of the summer wildfires, now is not the time to fan these emotions by doing something that we have traditionally not done in the past, namely marking new sidewalks with controversial names.
The City announced earlier that old street names, including the names of Confederate generals, would be preserved during the reconstruction of the sidewalks on SE Byers Avenue. This started quite a few rival and spirited discussions between factions that favored the historic preservation of Pendleton’s past and those who thought the names were inappropriate given the current national debate over the existence of systemic racism.
Some of the historic names were saved during the construction project and these will be offered to the Umatilla County Historical Society for preservation.