PROSSER, Wash.- City of Prosser Police Department is currently seeking public information for an ongoing car prowl investigation.
According to CPPD, on September 13, 2023 officers were called to the areas of Malibu Drive Southwest Kelandren Drive, and Rio Bravo Street.
Officers received several reports of multiple car prowls.
According to CPPD, after further investigation, it was found that several cars had been broken into and had items stolen.
In addition to the theft, it was found that multiple vehicles were damaged or vandalized.
By using doorbell camera footage officers identified a suspect.
The suspect is a White man who was wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.
According to CPPD, this is an active investigation, if you have any information regarding the case please call the Prosser Police non-emergency number at (509) 628-0333
