PROSSER, Wash. -
The city of Prosser is replacing the Playground of Dreams at the city park with a newer playground.
The city says the wooden playground is falling apart and the repairs are becoming too costly and difficult to complete. The Community Development Director says there is concern from parents about safety at the playground.
Community Development Director Steve Zetz says the responses he has gathered over the years from park-goers and parents is they want to see their kids inside the park while sitting on the outside.
Zetz says the other concern is the kids could climb through the broken fences and play near the road next to the playground without the parents knowing.
Zetz tells me, "the cost of repairing the current Playground of Dreams is very high and the maintenance cost is very high. Unfortunately many of the parts are not manufactured any more. In fact, one of the slides has been taped off for many, many months because we can't find a replacement for it."
Zetz tells me the wooden structure does not last as long as more modern playgrounds and many of the parts or slides that need to be replaced are no longer manufactured or very expensive.
Construction has begun for the new playground and Zetz says the new playground will be better for parents and kids.
He tells me, "The new playground will do multiple things-- one is it is easier for maintenance and second it is accessible for ADA. Currently, the Playground of Dreams doesn't provide that accessibility the new playground will offer."
Around the Playground of Dreams has name slats of everyone who donated to build the wooden playground over two decades ago. These are names of people and families from Prosser.
The new playground will not have a fence, or any wood really, but the names on the fence are in the plans to be preserved going forward.
The city plans to give the slats back to the families since they wont be incorporated in the new playground.
Zetz says, "The wooden slats were specific to the Playground of Dreams which was the wooden structure. Our plan is to remove those slats and preserve them for the family to pick up."
Zetz says there will be an opportunity for future projects where donations could have people placing their names on public property once again.
"This playground is just one of the phases in the master plan we have for this park," says Zetz during our interview. "We plan to place a full basketball court where the current swing sets are making it our first one in Prosser, unless you count the gyms at the schools."
Zetz tells me there will be many projects in the future that will need some donations to complete and they will look to incorporate donors names in a new way that is not a wooden slat.
For some people, the wooden slat is a neat piece of history with their name on it. Former Prosser Resident and Prosser High School graduate Garrett Hamlin says the wooden slats with his brother's name and his name are unique.
"It was cool as a kid to go there and find your name on a playground and say this is your section," says Hamlin. "That's pretty special. I think I'll hang it up in my office here at work. Not very many people have them, they're kind of a select few."
Zetz says that over the years, many of the wooden slats have been vandalized and stolen making it difficult to replace all of them.
If you're looking to get your families slats, just contact the City of Prosser with your name, phone number, and what your wooden slats say so they can get the right ones.
Zetz says all of them will be carefully removed and saved, but the actual tear down of the Playground of Dreams and the name slats wont be until the new playground is completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.