PROSSER, WA - The city of Prosser is looking for two community members to assist in investigation.
A section of Washington State's administrative code requires civilians from each law enforcement jurisdiction to participate with the unit.
Volunteers will not conduct the investigation but will participate in the selection of investigators in the unit, review conflict of interest statements, attend briefings, and receive copies of news releases before the public release.
If you are interested contact Police Chief Giles at 509-786-1500 or dgiles@ci.posser.wa.us.