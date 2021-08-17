City of Pullman issues mask mandate for all city facilities, effective immediately

PULLMAN, WA – The City of Pullman is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public spaces within City of Pullman facilities, effective immediately.
This requirement applies to employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
Indoor public spaces are areas that allow public access, including:
- City Hall Lobby
- City Council Chambers
- Neill Public Library
- Police Department Lobby
- Pullman Aquatic & Fitness Center
- Senior Center
Whitman County and the State of Washington have seen a recent spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19.