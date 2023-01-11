RICHLAND, Wash. —
The city of Richland announces some big changes coming to the city.
The old Red Robin building located off 924 George Washington Way just next to Wendy's is coming down.
The owner of the building decided to tear the building down, making room for another popular fast food restaurant — Panda Express.
City of Richland Government shared on Facebook saying there's plans for an additional 2,300 square foot building.
For more information, visit www.richlandbusiness.com and click on News.
